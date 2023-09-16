Limited Voter registration: EC has been allowed to become lawless – Franklin Cudjoe

Mr Franklin Cudjoe, the founder and president of IMANI Africa, has strongly criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for its decision to restrict the voter registration exercise solely to its district offices.

During an appearance on the “Big Issue” programme on Citi TV on Saturday, September 16, Cudjoe expressed his concerns about the EC’s behaviour, stating that it has operated without accountability for some time and has been unresponsive to advice and recommendations.

“The EC has been allowed to become lawless for some time…it is impervious to whatever advice is given them.”

Cudjoe specifically highlighted the EC’s decision to confine the registration centres to its district offices as an example of its disregard for established procedures.

A section of the public has voiced their disapproval of the EC’s choice to limit registration centres to district offices, which are often located inconveniently for many eligible voters.

Both the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and various civil society organizations have called on the EC to expand the registration exercise to more accessible locations.

However, the EC has maintained its stance and proceeded with registration solely at its district offices.

Franklin Cudjoe believes that the EC’s reluctance to heed the concerns of stakeholders and expand the registration exercise has resulted in lengthy queues and delays at the registration centres.

He also called on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be more assertive in expressing their concerns about the ongoing voter registration process, with the aim of ensuring that the EC adheres to the nation’s electoral laws.

— Citi Newsroom