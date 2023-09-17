ModernGhana logo
Master Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel sworn into office as 57th President of NUGS

By Eric Murphy Asare || Contributor
The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) saw a peaceful transition of power as the 56th administration, led by Dennis Appiah Larbi, handed over the baton to the 57th administration, led by Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel (KOD) at the GNAT hall in Accra on the 9th of September 2023.

In his acceptance speech, KOD emphasized the importance of development in all its forms, promising to work tirelessly for the growth, empowerment, and progress of all students, regardless of their background or circumstances.

The incoming president also pledged to ensure that every student had access to quality education, from the basic level up.

According to him, he plans to continue the NUGS Basic Support Project, launched a few years ago, which seeks to improve access to education for all students.

Moreover, KOD promised to foster an environment of inclusivity and diversity, where every voice is heard and represented.

He also pledged his commitment to advocacy, promising to use NUG's arsenals to champion the issues that matter to students.

However, Mr Kyeremeh Daniel emphasized that NUGS was not just an institution, but a family – a community that cares, uplifts, and supports each other.

He therefore called on all students to work together to shape a brighter future for NUGS and uplift Ghana.

KOD extended his appreciation to the outgoing administration, wishing them well in their future endeavors, and urged all students to exhibit discipline, integrity, and honesty, pledging to be an example of the kind of leader Ghana needs.

KOD, an acronym that represents Keen On Development quoted Abraham Lincoln, calling on everyone to strive for the common goal of development together, leaving no one behind.

The future of Ghana is in the hands of young people, and KOD challenged everyone to become responsible, committed and invested leaders who demonstrate integrity and discipline in all their dealings.

