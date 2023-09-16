ModernGhana logo
VRA commences controlled spillage at the Akosombo, Kpong Dams

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has commenced controlled spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong Dams in the Eastern and Greater Accra regions respectively, to reduce the impact of the rains on the dams.

A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs and External Relations Unit of the VRA, said the exercise commenced on Friday September 15, 2023.

The statement quoted Mr Edward Obeng Kenzo, Deputy Chief Executive, VRA, as saying: “The decision to spill follows the observed consistent rise in the lake level due to high inflows.”

Mr Kenzo said the VRA was aware of the heavy rains being experienced across the country, leading to some levels of flooding and high-water levels in some communities, adding that the exercise would mitigate any adverse impacts.

The Authority said it would monitor the situation and update the public accordingly.

GNA

