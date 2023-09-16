ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Former Lighthouse pastor charged for stealing freed

By Joyce Danso, GNA 
Crime & Punishment Bishop Lawrence Nii Narku Odonkor was accused of allegedly stealing money he took from the church to pay his personal SSNIT contributions and taxes.
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Bishop Lawrence Nii Narku Odonkor was accused of allegedly stealing money he took from the church to pay his personal SSNIT contributions and taxes.

Pastor Lawrence Nii Narku Odonkor, former pastor of Lighthouse Chapel International (Akyem Oda) branch, who was accused of stealing over GH¢7,000 belonging to the church, has been acquitted and discharged.

Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court earlier, Pastor Odonkor pleaded not guilty to two counts of stealing and for dishonestly appropriating the Church's GH¢7,054 meant for the payment of his own SSNIT contributions and taxes.

 The Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh, in her judgement delivered on Friday September 15, 2023, held that although there was appropriation on the part of Pastor Odonkor, same was not done dishonestly. 

According to the Court, at the time of resigning from the Church, Pastor Odonkor asked a Senior Bishop whether he had any financial obligation, but the response was no. 

The Court, therefore, acquitted, and discharged Pastor Odonkor after he went through full trial.

Pastor Odonkor was among six pastors who sued the Lighthouse over their Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions.

Meanwhile, sources at the Church said the church would scrutinize the entire judgement and appeal against it.

The prosecution's case was that the accused, who was responsible for the day-to-day administration of the branch, signed cheques and filled vouchers in March and April of 2020 for his salary, which comprised his salary, SSNIT and tax components. 

According to prosecution, even though it was clearly stated on the vouchers and cheques that he filled and signed them, those specific sums of money “were” for the payment of SSNIT contributions and taxes, he deposited them in his personal accounts and failed to pay the tax components and SSNIT contributions.

The Church had to later pay those SSNIT contributions and taxes with penalties.

The Church, after the payment, lodged complaint with the Police.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

EPA to clamp down on unauthorised used lead acid battery recyclers EPA to clamp down on unauthorised used lead acid battery recyclers

1 hour ago

Limited Voters Registration: Some patrons abusing guarantor system Limited Voters Registration: Some patrons "abusing" guarantor system

1 hour ago

VRA commences controlled spillage at the Akosombo, Kpong Dams VRA commences controlled spillage at the Akosombo, Kpong Dams

1 hour ago

Bishop Lawrence Nii Narku Odonkor was accused of allegedly stealing money he took from the church to pay his personal SSNIT contributions and taxes. Former Lighthouse pastor charged for stealing freed

1 hour ago

Serve with commitment and dedication — Bawumia tells Fire officers Serve with commitment and dedication — Bawumia tells Fire officers

1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo attends 78th UNGA, G77 Summit and IAEA General Conference President Akufo-Addo attends 78th UNGA, G77 Summit and IAEA General Conference

1 hour ago

Leaked tape: Youre biased; recuse yourself, its not by force – Prof. Gyampo to Atta Akyea Leaked tape: You’re biased; recuse yourself, it’s not by force – Prof. Gyampo to...

2 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah EC commissioners have waived their rights to personal service; submit court docu...

9 hours ago

Omane Boamahs IT system will fail NDC again in 2024 – Supporter petition elders Omane Boamah’s IT system will fail NDC again in 2024 – Supporter petition elders

9 hours ago

Oguaa Traditional Council honours Chinese business executives with Fantse names Oguaa Traditional Council honours Chinese business executives with Fantse names

Just in....
body-container-line