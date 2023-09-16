ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

EC commissioners have waived their rights to personal service; submit court documents to us — Lawyers

Headlines Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah

The Commissioners of the Electoral Commission (EC) are allegedly running away from being served personally court processes or at their head office.

In a letter dated September 15, lawyers for EC chairperson Jean Mensa and her deputies said they had “received specific instructions to deny access to anyone” seeking to serve court documents at the EC headquarters.

The letter, signed by lawyer Justin Amenuvor on behalf of Amenuvor & Associates, said the Commissioners had “waived their rights to personal service” and offered to accept service on their clients' behalf through the law firm.

This comes after bailiffs sent to deliver legal documents to the EC commissioners last Thursday were denied access by security officers at the premises.

"They have told us that if we want to serve anybody we have to call the person personally, for the person to either come out to come and receive the process,” a lawyer with the bailiffs told the media.

The court processes in question relate to a contempt of court suit filed by a resident over the EC’s ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Despite being served an injunction application to halt the exercise, the EC proceeded with the exercise.

916202361223-i41p266ffa-d58d41c9-d126-4605-9935-49e4d4640848.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

EPA to clamp down on unauthorised used lead acid battery recyclers EPA to clamp down on unauthorised used lead acid battery recyclers

50 minutes ago

Limited Voters Registration: Some patrons abusing guarantor system Limited Voters Registration: Some patrons "abusing" guarantor system

50 minutes ago

VRA commences controlled spillage at the Akosombo, Kpong Dams VRA commences controlled spillage at the Akosombo, Kpong Dams

50 minutes ago

Bishop Lawrence Nii Narku Odonkor was accused of allegedly stealing money he took from the church to pay his personal SSNIT contributions and taxes. Former Lighthouse pastor charged for stealing freed

50 minutes ago

Serve with commitment and dedication — Bawumia tells Fire officers Serve with commitment and dedication — Bawumia tells Fire officers

50 minutes ago

President Akufo-Addo attends 78th UNGA, G77 Summit and IAEA General Conference President Akufo-Addo attends 78th UNGA, G77 Summit and IAEA General Conference

50 minutes ago

Leaked tape: Youre biased; recuse yourself, its not by force – Prof. Gyampo to Atta Akyea Leaked tape: You’re biased; recuse yourself, it’s not by force – Prof. Gyampo to...

2 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah EC commissioners have waived their rights to personal service; submit court docu...

9 hours ago

Omane Boamahs IT system will fail NDC again in 2024 – Supporter petition elders Omane Boamah’s IT system will fail NDC again in 2024 – Supporter petition elders

9 hours ago

Oguaa Traditional Council honours Chinese business executives with Fantse names Oguaa Traditional Council honours Chinese business executives with Fantse names

Just in....
body-container-line