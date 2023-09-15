Libya Flood: Ghana Mission requests information on Ghanaian nationals

The Embassy of Ghana in Tripoli, Libya, has asked for information on Ghanaian nationals who may be victims of the recent devastating floods in Eastern Libya.

The notice of request for information, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, called on the leadership and members of Ghanaian communities in eastern Libya, particularly, Derna, Shahat, Omar Al-Mokhtar, Susa and Benghazi, to provide information on Ghanaian nationals may be affected in any way by the storm and floods that struck the region.

This will enable the Mission make follow-ups and offer the necessary support.

It urged all who had some relevant information to reach the Mission on it's hotline: +218 94 591 5875 and Facebook page httos://www.facebook.com/Ghana embassy Libya.

The Mission reassured the Ghanaian community of its readiness to assist with their consular needs.

“The Mission wishes to use this opportunity to convey its deepest condolences to the people of Libya and the affected families of the departed,”it added.

“We pray fervently for the recovery of the injured and the rescue of missing persons in good time.”

According to a BBC report, Aid teams were battling to help survivors and locate the dead five days after the devastating flooding hit eastern Libya.

Thousands of people were killed when two dams burst in the wake of Storm Daniel, washing away whole neighbourhoods in the city of Derna.

The death toll is estimated between between 6,000 and 11,000 plus.

Thousands are still missing, “the city’s mayor says the total could reach 20,000.”

Survivors have described terrifying escapes and people being swept away in front of their eyes.

Most of the deaths could have been avoided if warnings had been issued, the UN’s World Meteorological Organization, has said.

—GNA