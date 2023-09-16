Voter Registration: Don’t rely on one telco; switch networks to make process faster – Mahama urges EC

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to address the challenges associated with the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise.

The EC on Tuesday, September 12, commenced the 2023 Limited Voter Registration exercise with a target to register at least 1,350,000 persons.

In the last couple of days, various challenges have been associated with the registration including network problems that slow the entire process of capturing the details of persons trying to register.

After touring some of the registration centres, former President John Dramani Mahama in an interview with the media expressed concern about the challenges.

He called on the EC to switch networks from one telco to another to fast-track the registration process.

“Because it’s being done in the district offices there is a lot of congestion because people are coming from all over to one point to come and register. Another thing I have noticed and the complaint is that the network is not strong and so they are not able to do the instant online registration and so they are capturing some of the data offline and the danger with that is sometimes there is a repeat of somebody’s name.

“So I think the EC must speak with the telecom companies. I hear they are using only MTN. Normally you use multiple telcos so that if one is slow it can jump to another. So they must see how to resolve that network bottleneck so that the process can go faster,” John Dramani Mahama said.

In his engagement with the media, he urged the EC to also see if it can open registration centres to various electoral areas in the country to help more people get registered.

“I will appeal once again to the Electoral Commission that now that we have seen the challenges it is probably not too late to open the centres at the electoral areas because it will be easier for people to get registered,” Mahama pleaded.

The EC’s ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise is expected to end on October 2.