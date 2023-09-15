ModernGhana logo
A/R: Another suspect arrested over murder of businesswoman at Apaaso

15.09.2023 LISTEN

Ghana Police Service has arrested another suspect in connection with the murder of 35-year-old Princess Afia Ahenkan at Apaaso near Sokoban Ampabame in the Ashanti Region.

The latest arrest brings to two, the number of suspects arrested over the incident so far.

The suspects, Allister John, a househelp of the deceased, and James Anokye were arrested through a targeted intelligence-led operation on September 14, 2023.

According to the police, the two suspects went into hiding with the deceased’s KIA Sportage private car with registration number GS 307-21, which they subsequently sold.

The car has since been found at Adenta with its documents and impounded at the Oyibi Police Station for further investigation.

Efforts are underway to arrest the buyer to assist in the investigation.

The victim, known as Afua Ahenkan or Princess Afua, reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the hands of the young man she had hired through an agency just a month ago.

The assailant reportedly launched his attack on the deceased while she was engaged in a phone call. Her desperate cries for help raised the suspicions of the person on the other end of the line, prompting them to rush to her home after repeated, unanswered calls.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

