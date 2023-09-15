A/R: Police arrest two suspects connected with murder of 35-year-old woman at Apaaso

15.09.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release to update the public on investigations into the murder of a 35-year-old woman at Apaaso near Sokoban Ampabame in the Ashanti Region.

In its release on Friday, September 15, it said two suspects have been arrested for their involvement in the killing of Princess Afia Ahenkan.

“The Police, through a targeted intelligence-led operation on 14th September 2023, arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old woman identified as Princess Afia Ahenkan at Apaaso near Sokoban Ampabame in the Ashanti Region.

“The operation followed a Police report on the whereabouts of the deceased and the subsequent discovery of her body in the garage of her residence by the Police crime scene experts.

“Further Police investigation led to the arrest of suspect Allister John, who was the househelp of the deceased, and his accomplice, James Anokye in Accra, who went into hiding with the deceased’s KIA Sportage private car with registration No. GS 307-21 which they subsequently sold,” parts of the release by the Police said.

Meanwhile, the car has been found at Adenta with its documents and subsequently impounded at the Oyibi Police Station for further investigation while efforts are underway to arrest the buyer to assist the investigation.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.