ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.09.2023 Crime & Punishment

A/R: Police arrest two suspects connected with murder of 35-year-old woman at Apaaso

AR: Police arrest two suspects connected with murder of 35-year-old woman at Apaaso
15.09.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release to update the public on investigations into the murder of a 35-year-old woman at Apaaso near Sokoban Ampabame in the Ashanti Region.

In its release on Friday, September 15, it said two suspects have been arrested for their involvement in the killing of Princess Afia Ahenkan.

“The Police, through a targeted intelligence-led operation on 14th September 2023, arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old woman identified as Princess Afia Ahenkan at Apaaso near Sokoban Ampabame in the Ashanti Region.

“The operation followed a Police report on the whereabouts of the deceased and the subsequent discovery of her body in the garage of her residence by the Police crime scene experts.

“Further Police investigation led to the arrest of suspect Allister John, who was the househelp of the deceased, and his accomplice, James Anokye in Accra, who went into hiding with the deceased’s KIA Sportage private car with registration No. GS 307-21 which they subsequently sold,” parts of the release by the Police said.

Meanwhile, the car has been found at Adenta with its documents and subsequently impounded at the Oyibi Police Station for further investigation while efforts are underway to arrest the buyer to assist the investigation.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahamas comment on the judiciary is same as saying he will chop money when he becomes president – Nana Akomeah Mahama’s comment on the judiciary is same as saying he will chop money when he b...

2 hours ago

AR: Police arrest two suspects connected with murder of 35-year-old woman at Apaaso A/R: Police arrest two suspects connected with murder of 35-year-old woman at Ap...

2 hours ago

CR: Weed seller assaults Okada rider at Kasoa; leaves him with cutlass wounds C/R: Weed seller assaults Okada rider at Kasoa; leaves him with cutlass wounds

3 hours ago

A file photo of a ECG official working on a meter Akufo-Addo’s Chinese-led ECG treating Awutu Senya West customers like animals in...

6 hours ago

Take swift action to resolve Airbus Bribery Scandal – Owusu Bempah petitions Special Prosecutor Take swift action to resolve Airbus Bribery Scandal – Owusu Bempah petitions Spe...

6 hours ago

AR: House help kills madam in Kumasi, bolts with her car, money A/R: House help kills madam in Kumasi, bolts with her car, money

6 hours ago

We are fed up with Adwoa Safosgimmicks; we wont take it anymore – NPP Dome Kwabenya Secretary We are fed up with Adwoa Safo’s gimmicks; we won’t take it anymore – NPP Dome Kw...

6 hours ago

New BoG office: Its only a fool who doesnt change his mind – Prof. Gyampo destroys Finance Ministers defense New BoG office: It’s only a fool who doesn’t change his mind – Prof. Gyampo dest...

6 hours ago

Apple Inc.AFP Apple to update iPhone 12 in France over radiation concerns

6 hours ago

Were your judge appointees NDC? – Sophia Akufo slams Mahama Were your judge appointees NDC? – Sophia Akufo slams Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line