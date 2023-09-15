ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.09.2023 Crime & Punishment

C/R: Weed seller assaults Okada rider at Kasoa; leaves him with cutlass wounds

CR: Weed seller assaults Okada rider at Kasoa; leaves him with cutlass wounds
15.09.2023 LISTEN

A teenage boy is battling for his life at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital following an attack from an ex-convict who deals in weed.

The victim is a 17-year-old identified as Abraham Ahiadu.

The attack occurred on Thursday, September 14, at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Central Region

The suspect who is well known in Kasoa is popularly known as Cobra.

Speaking to Kasapa News, the victim Abraham Ahiadu said he was assaulted near the base of the suspect.

He said the suspect has on several occasions threatened to beat him up but he didn’t know it was serious.

He said the suspect accused him of spying and reporting him to a former boss which led to his arrest in the past.

For this reason, when Cobra saw him near his base, he thought Abraham Ahiadu was there to spy and report on him again.

He said when he got near the base, Cobra came out with a cutlass and attacked him, leaving him with cutlass wounds in the process.

While denying being an informant for the Police, the victim wants the security service to act and get the suspect arrested.

The case is with the Kasoa Ofaakor police and an investigation has already started.

Sources say the suspect is currently on the run after the assault.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahamas comment on the judiciary is same as saying he will chop money when he becomes president – Nana Akomeah Mahama’s comment on the judiciary is same as saying he will chop money when he b...

2 hours ago

AR: Police arrest two suspects connected with murder of 35-year-old woman at Apaaso A/R: Police arrest two suspects connected with murder of 35-year-old woman at Ap...

2 hours ago

CR: Weed seller assaults Okada rider at Kasoa; leaves him with cutlass wounds C/R: Weed seller assaults Okada rider at Kasoa; leaves him with cutlass wounds

3 hours ago

A file photo of a ECG official working on a meter Akufo-Addo’s Chinese-led ECG treating Awutu Senya West customers like animals in...

6 hours ago

Take swift action to resolve Airbus Bribery Scandal – Owusu Bempah petitions Special Prosecutor Take swift action to resolve Airbus Bribery Scandal – Owusu Bempah petitions Spe...

6 hours ago

AR: House help kills madam in Kumasi, bolts with her car, money A/R: House help kills madam in Kumasi, bolts with her car, money

6 hours ago

We are fed up with Adwoa Safosgimmicks; we wont take it anymore – NPP Dome Kwabenya Secretary We are fed up with Adwoa Safo’s gimmicks; we won’t take it anymore – NPP Dome Kw...

6 hours ago

New BoG office: Its only a fool who doesnt change his mind – Prof. Gyampo destroys Finance Ministers defense New BoG office: It’s only a fool who doesn’t change his mind – Prof. Gyampo dest...

6 hours ago

Apple Inc.AFP Apple to update iPhone 12 in France over radiation concerns

6 hours ago

Were your judge appointees NDC? – Sophia Akufo slams Mahama Were your judge appointees NDC? – Sophia Akufo slams Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line