C/R: Weed seller assaults Okada rider at Kasoa; leaves him with cutlass wounds

A teenage boy is battling for his life at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital following an attack from an ex-convict who deals in weed.

The victim is a 17-year-old identified as Abraham Ahiadu.

The attack occurred on Thursday, September 14, at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Central Region

The suspect who is well known in Kasoa is popularly known as Cobra.

Speaking to Kasapa News, the victim Abraham Ahiadu said he was assaulted near the base of the suspect.

He said the suspect has on several occasions threatened to beat him up but he didn’t know it was serious.

He said the suspect accused him of spying and reporting him to a former boss which led to his arrest in the past.

For this reason, when Cobra saw him near his base, he thought Abraham Ahiadu was there to spy and report on him again.

He said when he got near the base, Cobra came out with a cutlass and attacked him, leaving him with cutlass wounds in the process.

While denying being an informant for the Police, the victim wants the security service to act and get the suspect arrested.

The case is with the Kasoa Ofaakor police and an investigation has already started.

Sources say the suspect is currently on the run after the assault.