Free SHS not license for parents to neglect responsibilities — Adaklu chief

Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu District, says the Free Senior High School introduced by the government is not a license for parents to neglect their responsibilities towards their children’s education.

He noted that as much as the initiative was good, it was making some people push all their parental responsibilities to government.

Togbe Dzegblade said this at an end-of-year party he held for teachers and pupils of Adaklu Kodzobi District Assembly Basic School.

Togbe Dzegblade said the scenario was like “somebody who bought a lamp for you, and you were waiting for the person to always provide you with oil.”

He admitted that government’s responsibility was to make education accessible and affordable to all children but added that parents had a vital role to play in building the academic capacity of their children.

“Poverty, disease and ignorance can only be eliminated from society if we invest our resources in our children to reach the apex of the academic ladder,” he noted.

Togbe Dzegblade told the pupils to begin building their future now, adding, “if the foundation you laid is strong then you are assured of a strong and successful future.”

He urged them not to bow to peer pressure and resist all forms of negative tendencies that would jeopardise their future.

He asked them to see the adoption of the school by the University of Health and Allied Sciences for the Raising Next Professionals Initiative introduced by the Ghana Association of University Administrators as an opportunity to chart a professional path for themselves.

Togbe Dzegblade lauded the teachers of the school for their commitment and dedication to work.

He also praised them for keeping the school environment clean and urged them to keep it up, adding that he would reward them later for the neatness of the school.

Togbe Dzegblade told the Ghana News Agency that the party, an annual affair, was to appreciate the efforts of both teachers and pupils and to motivate them to do more.

Mr. Charles Kugbeadzor, head teacher of the school, on behalf of the teachers and pupils thanked the chief for his gesture.

Present were Mr. Victor Kukah, Chairman of the School Management Committee and some opinion leaders of the community.

GNA