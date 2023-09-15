ModernGhana logo
15.09.2023

A-G commends Attorneys for their professionalism

By Dzifa Hukporti, ISD || Contributor
The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, at the Annual Bar Conference in Cape Coast last Monday, emphasized the critical role the legal profession plays in upholding high standards and integrity in public life.

Speaking on variety of legal and judicial issues, Mr Dame said the significance of an independent judiciary was necesseray for an effective legal system.

Mr Dame commended the Attorneys for their commitment to upholding high standards, stating that the legal community is crucial to establishing and preserving Ghana's legal system.

He emphasized the critical role that Attorneys play in protecting justice and accountability in the nation and their significant contributions to both public service and private practice.

Mr Dame noted that Ghana's judiciary is renowned for its excellence and objectivity on a global scale. The A-G also emphasized the Ministry of Justice's and Office of the Attorney-General's accomplishments in avoiding huge judgment debts and guaranteeing victory in international arbitrations.

He urged the legal community to defend the integrity of the legal profession, stressing the necessity for Attorneys to speak out against practices that jeopardize the integrity of their field.

