Information Minister reiterates govt’s commitment to transforming ISD

The Minister for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming the Information Services Department to carried out its mandate as the mouth piece of government.

The Minister, who said this during the orientation programme of the ISD transformational agenda at the Information Ministry press centre on Thursday, explained that the transformation would aid ISD to become an organization that is fit for purpose for the future, not a champion of the past.

“The transformation or change that we want to bring to ISD is going to be a process and will be difficult. Not everyone will get what they desire but as a group; by the time we are done, we will get what we desire highest for ISD.

“In my view, the next six months or so are going to be the most critical because that is where we have to do the difficult turning around and moving people into various places to fit the new exercise,” he emphasized.

The Minister urged the staff to embrace the training that comes with the new focus and structure.

“We need the staff commitment and cooperation to enable us to succeed with the transformation agenda together. Please take ownership of your roles and assets. Also, you have the opportunity to write your own story of excellence,” he added.

The Acting Chief Information Officer of ISD, Mr David Owusu-Amoah, noted that the World Bank had lauded the Department for its diligence in information dissemination.

According to him, the transformational programme would enable the Department to scale up its media campaigns while embracing the modern methods of disseminating information to the populace.

“ISD will be the one-stop shop for government information when transformation is rolled out,” he stressed.