Limited voter registration: Process frustrating eligible registrants

Registrants in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise have expressed their frustrations in the process.

About 268 electoral centres have been opened for the limited registration exercise to capture data of new registrants onto the voter register for the upcoming district assembly elections on 19th December, 2023.

But, the teenagers said accessibility was a challenge. They urge the EC to increase the number of centres in the district.

At Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District, scores of anxious registrants, who throng the Centre from the 35 electoral areas, appeared frustrated due to the delays.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day, Northern Regional Correspondent Christopher Amoako, reported that in most of the districts, the exercise was marred with network challenges and faulty equipment.

He said day one and two of the exercise was seriously stalled due to the twin issues.

He reported that the EC was likely to register less of its projected number.

According to him, the centres witnessed massive turn out of registrants travelling miles to the district registration centres at a transport cost GHS120 and GHS130.

The opposition National Democratic Congress had earlier raised concerns about the refusal of the EC to use electoral areas for the exercise creating serious challenges in terms of accessibility.

Civil Society Organizations (CSO) and a section of the public had raised same concerns and urged the EC to use electoral areas instead of the district offices we are distant from the communities.