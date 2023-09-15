ModernGhana logo
Ibrahim Mahama Invites Alex from Swedru for Mentorship After Viral Video

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama this afternoon invited Master Alex Ofori from Bobikuma near Swedru for mentorship after a video of Alex went viral last weekend. Young Alex who resides in extremely less privileged community of Bobikuma was seen in the viral video telling the world how life is difficult for him but he’s hoping to become successful in life like Mr. Ibrahim Mahama.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama attention was brought to the video and he quickly instructed his team to look for Alex and bring him to Accra for mentorship.

Processes have started to relocate Alex to Accra for his mentorship to start after today’s meeting in Accra. Alex ll be mentored in the area of construction and mining. Mr. Ibrahim Mahama also supported Alex family in Bobikuma with food items and substantial amount of cash.

The food items and the substantial amount of cash were presented to Alex family in Bobikuma by Rafik Mahama, Aide to the Business Moguls and Philanthropist.

