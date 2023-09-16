ModernGhana logo
I’ve never argued with any customer for the past 35 years – Waakye seller Auntie Muni

Popular Waakye seller based in Accra, Auntie Muni has revealed the relationship she established with her customers and workers.

After 35 years in the business, the food seller said she has never had an argument with any customer, due to the popular saying that 'customers are always right.'

She advised fellow businessmen and women to prioritize their customers by treating them nicely always without yelling at them.

In an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio, Auntie Muni averred that she always treats her workers very nicely and even throws an end-of-year party for them every year to celebrate them.

“I treated my workers very well. Every year, I organise a party for them and give them goodies. I have never argued with a customer before. I also train my workers to treat my customers with respect.

“I have sold waakye for about 35 years now. I used the trade to take care of all my children through school,” she said.

