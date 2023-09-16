NDC being led into a ditch by self-centered leaders – Koku Anyidoho alleges

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has criticized the party's leadership.

In a tweet on Friday, September 15, Mr. Anyidoho alleged that some leaders are more concerned about their own interests rather than the party foot soldiers.

The Atta Mills Institute CEO noted that National Chairman of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketiah currently serves on the Parliamentary Service Board (PSB), while the director of elections and IT also serves on other boards.

“National Chairman of the NDC is serving on the PSB with NPP people and enjoying; the new Director of Elections and IT is also doing same. So, the foot soldiers too should go look for Boards and serve on, to keep body and soul together. NDC; is being led into a ditch by the leaders,” his tweet reads.

Mr. Anyidoho, who previously contested the General Secretary position but lost to Mr. Asiedu Nketiah, has been a vocal critic of some executives of the party's leadership since being suspended over alleged misconduct.