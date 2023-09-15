Beatrice Nortey's Inspiring Journey: From Pageant Queen to Real Estate Success

Real estate consultant and Sales Lead of I2 Development, Beatrice Nortey, known by many as Akosua from the 2021 TV3 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) competition has shared an astounding story of her transformation from a pageant figure to a realtor in a recent Instagram post.

Reaching the finals of the competition was enough feat as she became the first contestant from the Oti Region to come that far.

However, stepping down the flamboyant stage, she metamorphosis into a new figure not reminiscent with the peripherals of her past.

In her worth sharing story, she introduces herself as a symbol of resilience, determination, and the power to shape one's own destiny.

Reflecting upon her time on the pageant stage, Beatrice acknowledges the allure of the crown and the dreams of victory that come with it.

However, she emphasizes that, true success extends beyond a single moment and that disappointment is not a dead end but an opportunity to choose a path less travelled.

"In the pageant world where the spotlight shines brightly on stages, it is often perceived that a crown represents the ultimate triumph. However, I am here to share a truth that extends beyond the glitz and glamour, a truth that encompasses resilience, determination, and the extraordinary power to shape our own destinies." She noted.

After the spotlight went off following the end of the competition, Beatrice shares how she lights her candle and navigated into real estate.

"Once upon a time, I stood on that stage, fixated on the crown, my heart pounding with dreams of victory. However, applause subsided, stage lights dimmed and I came to realize that true success is not confined to a single moment. Disappointment, I learned, is not a dead end, but a crossroad, an opportunity to choose a path less travelled, a path that leads to something even greater.

"Today, I speak not as a reigning queen, but as a testament to the boundless potential that lies beyond a stage and a title. I turned my passion towards a different canvas - the world of real estate. The journey wasn't without its challenges, but each setback was a brushstroke that painted my path to success," she said.

Beatrice's transition from a reigning queen to a successful real estate professional showcases the boundless potential that lies beyond the stage and a title.

She opens up to her life as a testament to endless capabilities that every individual is endowed with provided, we spur on despite disappointing moments

"I stand as a testament to the incredible potential within each of us and I invite you to join me in embracing the journey, in recognizing that disappointment is not final, but a doorway to greatness waiting to be opened.

“So, to everyone who has felt the sting of defeat, whether in pageant, education, sports, marriage or whatever your feat may have been, remember this: disappointment is not final. It's the beginning of a narrative that you hold the pen to. The real victory lies in how we rise after a fall, how we transform challenges into opportunities, and how we turn crowns into careers that leave a mark far beyond the now," she said

She uses her story as an inspiration to quicken individuals to keep throwing their darts until they hit the target.

Highlighting the stages of applause and obscurity she notes "Beyond the spotlight, beyond the crowns, lies a world of opportunities just waiting for us to seize.”