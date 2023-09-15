Airbus scandal: "Expedite investigations on Mahama" — Owusu Bempah petitions OSP

Former President John Mahama[left] and Enerst Owusu Bempah

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah, the Deputy Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to expedite investigations into the Airbus bribery scandal.

In a petition to Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, Owusu Bempah said "the Airbus corruption is the biggest corruption case ever. Indeed, payment of bribes were made and received, and the biggest beneficiary as alleged was former President John Mahama."

He cited paragraphs from the US Department of Justice court documents that described an unnamed "Government Official 1" as having "a reputation for bribe-taking."

Owusu Bempah stated that "everyone who is privy to the core details of the series of court documents published by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of the United States and the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) of the United Kingdom cannot allege ignorance of the persons who have brought our nation into this international shame."

The Airbus case dates back to around 2018 when the European aviation giant admitted to paying bribes in several countries to secure contracts.

Ghana was specifically mentioned for the purchase of three military transport planes between 2009 and 2015, when Mr Mahama was Vice President and later President.

Mr Owusu Bempah accused the OSP of treating Mahama with "kids gloves" due to political expediency.

He said "Like most Ghanaians, I have grown sceptical about the lip service being paid to such a huge international corruption involving our former President."

The Deputy NPP Communications Director noted that, "the nonchalant attitude being deployed on this matter ought to give way to real action."