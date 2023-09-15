Akufo-Addo’s Chinese-led ECG treating Awutu Senya West customers like animals in the name of ‘Operation Zero’ — NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Awutu Senya West has condemned the alleged use of the military to intimidate residents during the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) ongoing "Operation Zero" program.

In a press statement released on Friday, September 15, the NDC Communications Bureau described the treatment of customers as "disdainful" and like "animals or objects."

“Our people are being treated with disdain like animals or objects and we take serious objection to that. This ill treatment must stop,” the release stated in part.

The NDC claimed that uninformed disconnection of meters violates consumer rights.

“We believe that if those unbilled meters are to be disconnected, the people must be informed in advance so they can try to meet the necessary requirements set by the Chinese-led ECG,” the release said.

It described the involvement of uniformed military personnel as “intimidation” and “harassment” of residents.

“Which part of the new Ghana - China agreement suggests that if a customer owes electricity bills, he or she must be harassed or intimidated before payment?” the NDC questioned.

The opposition party said the “illegal” actions infringe on the rights of the people of Awutu Senya West and called on the ECG to halt the “brute force” approach.

“We call on the ECG to stop this illegal operation and use a reasonable approach to capture meters and allow a flexible payment plan, so it doesn’t add to the pain of the already suffering people,” the release further noted.

The NDC urged the DCE, as Chairman of the District Security Council, to immediately withdraw the military from the operation.