ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo’s Chinese-led ECG treating Awutu Senya West customers like animals in the name of ‘Operation Zero’ — NDC

Headlines A file photo of a ECG official working on a meter
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
A file photo of a ECG official working on a meter

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Awutu Senya West has condemned the alleged use of the military to intimidate residents during the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) ongoing "Operation Zero" program.

In a press statement released on Friday, September 15, the NDC Communications Bureau described the treatment of customers as "disdainful" and like "animals or objects."

“Our people are being treated with disdain like animals or objects and we take serious objection to that. This ill treatment must stop,” the release stated in part.

The NDC claimed that uninformed disconnection of meters violates consumer rights.

“We believe that if those unbilled meters are to be disconnected, the people must be informed in advance so they can try to meet the necessary requirements set by the Chinese-led ECG,” the release said.

It described the involvement of uniformed military personnel as “intimidation” and “harassment” of residents.

“Which part of the new Ghana - China agreement suggests that if a customer owes electricity bills, he or she must be harassed or intimidated before payment?” the NDC questioned.

The opposition party said the “illegal” actions infringe on the rights of the people of Awutu Senya West and called on the ECG to halt the “brute force” approach.

“We call on the ECG to stop this illegal operation and use a reasonable approach to capture meters and allow a flexible payment plan, so it doesn’t add to the pain of the already suffering people,” the release further noted.

The NDC urged the DCE, as Chairman of the District Security Council, to immediately withdraw the military from the operation.

9152023113654-ptkwn0y442-1385a959-91b1-49f7-81c0-d4787f040b33.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Mahamas comment on the judiciary is same as saying he will chop money when he becomes president – Nana Akomeah Mahama’s comment on the judiciary is same as saying he will chop money when he b...

11 minutes ago

AR: Police arrest two suspects connected with the murder of 35yr old woman at Apaaso A/R: Police arrest two suspects connected with the murder of 35yr old woman at A...

11 minutes ago

CR: Weed seller assaults Okada rider at Kasoa; leaves him with cutlass wounds C/R: Weed seller assaults Okada rider at Kasoa; leaves him with cutlass wounds

1 hour ago

A file photo of a ECG official working on a meter Akufo-Addo’s Chinese-led ECG treating Awutu Senya West customers like animals in...

4 hours ago

Take swift action to resolve Airbus Bribery Scandal – Owusu Bempah petitions Special Prosecutor Take swift action to resolve Airbus Bribery Scandal – Owusu Bempah petitions Spe...

4 hours ago

AR: House help kills madam in Kumasi, bolts with her car, money A/R: House help kills madam in Kumasi, bolts with her car, money

4 hours ago

We are fed up with Adwoa Safosgimmicks; we wont take it anymore – NPP Dome Kwabenya Secretary We are fed up with Adwoa Safo’s gimmicks; we won’t take it anymore – NPP Dome Kw...

4 hours ago

New BoG office: Its only a fool who doesnt change his mind – Prof. Gyampo destroys Finance Ministers defense New BoG office: It’s only a fool who doesn’t change his mind – Prof. Gyampo dest...

4 hours ago

Apple Inc.AFP Apple to update iPhone 12 in France over radiation concerns

4 hours ago

Were your judge appointees NDC? – Sophia Akufo slams Mahama Were your judge appointees NDC? – Sophia Akufo slams Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line