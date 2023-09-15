Owusu Bempah petition OSP over Airbus scandal probe

Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah, the Deputy Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party, has petitioned the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, regarding the infamous Airbus Scandal.

In his formal petition, Owusu Bempah is urging the Special Prosecutor to provide the Ghanaian public with an update on the investigations pertaining to the alleged bribery scandal.

He emphasised the acknowledgment by Airbus, a major European aircraft manufacturer, of hiring the brother of a prominent elected Ghanaian official as a consultant during the sale of aircraft to Ghana. Additionally, Airbus admitted to making payments to the said consultant through an intermediary, a course of action initiated after their Compliance Unit raised concerns about the close relationship between the consultant and the high-ranking Ghanaian official. This official held a pivotal role in the decision-making process for the military aircraft purchase.

While expressing confidence in the competence of the Special Prosecutor's office to delve into this complex international corruption case, Owusu Bempah urged swift action to bring closure to the matter for the people of Ghana.

He highlighted the gravity of the Airbus corruption case, considering it one of the largest corruption scandals in Ghana. Notably, payments of bribes were confirmed to have been made and received, with the former President, John Mahama, allegedly being the primary beneficiary, referred to as "GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL 1" in the United States Court documents.

The allegations surrounding Airbus suggest that bribes were exchanged during the sale of three military aircraft to Ghana.

Below is the full petition by Owusu Bempah

Attention:

Kissi Agyebeng

The Special Prosecutor

Haile Gabrielle Selasse Ave Ridge-Accra

PETITION: Request For Action On The Airbus Corruption

Please accept my compliment.

I write to you to officially call for urgent action on the Airbus SE corruption.

As you are aware Airbus SE has admitted to paying nearly $4 billion to resolve foreign bribery and other charges with authorities in the United States, Britain and France.

The aircraft maker has also admitted using intermediaries over several years to bribe government officials and airline executives in order to win lucrative contracts the world over including in Ghana.

Again, the company admitted hiring the brother of a top elected Ghanaian official as its consultant in the sale of the aircraft. Also, Airbus confessed paying the said consultant through a third party when its Compliance Unit raised red flags about the close relationship between the consultant and the top elected official who was a key decision-maker in the purchase of the military aircraft.

And rightly so, your good office has signalled its intention to delve into the matter.

It’s been over a year and the public is still in the dark as to where you’re with the investigations.

Whereas I do not doubt the competence of your office to get to the bottom of this massive international corruption, I respectfully submit and appeal to your good office to take immediate action in helping the people of Ghana to put this matter behind us.

The Airbus corruption is the biggest corruption case ever. Indeed, payment of bribes were made and received, and the biggest beneficiary as alleged was former President John Mahama, codenamed as GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL 1 in the US Court documents.

Again, documents were falsified in making the payments to disguise the payment of bribes to GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL 1.

GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL 1 is on the record of the Court as the recipient of the corrupt proceeds from this transaction.

Paragraph 136 of the US Court documents actually described Government official I as having a reputation for bribe-taking.

It reads:

“Government Official 1” had such a reputation as a prolific bribe-collector that within three weeks of the election of the incoming Government, AND BEFORE IT WAS SWORN IN, Airbus reached an agreement with brother of “Government Official 1,” described in the US version of Court documents as “Individual 1.”

Respectfully, everyone who is privy to the core details of the series of court documents published by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of the United States and the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) of the United Kingdom cannot allege ignorance of the persons who have brought our nation into this international shame.

Bearing in mind the above realities, it is most unfortunate that your good office has, for political expediency, treated Mr Mahama with kids gloves.

Like most Ghanaians, I have grown sceptical about the lip service being paid to such a huge international corruption involving our former President.

I may not be a lawyer, but I suspect if those countries can benefit in fines from Airbus for corruption which our country was the real victim, then we believe that your investigations if it yield success can create an even bigger case for Ghana to also seek compensation from Airbus for the damage caused to our national treasury.

Respectfully sir, the nonchalant attitude being deployed on this matter ought to give way to real action.

Thank you.

Yours sincerely,

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah

Deputy Director of Communications, NPP

—classfmonline