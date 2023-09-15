ModernGhana logo
Limited voter registration exercise autocratic – Ablakwa

Limited voter registration exercise autocratic – Ablakwa
Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has cautioned the Electoral Commission (EC) against its voter registration exercise, which he says could disrupt the country’s gains in sustaining democracy.

According to Ablakwa, the EC’s decision to restrict the exercise to its district offices is undemocratic and could disenfranchise many eligible voters.

“All of us don’t want coups to happen in our jurisdictions,” Ablakwa said. “But you see when public officials refuse to learn, it results in coups. The Gabon coup is an example and has ended in the disruption of their democracy. And we don’t want that in Ghana.”

Ablakwa called on the EC to consult with all stakeholders in the ongoing voter registration exercise. He also urged the youth to register to vote and to hold the EC accountable if they fail to register.

“Look at the anger and outrage that the youth feel about these policies of Jean Mensa, Very autocratic, very undemocratic, no consultation whatsoever. And she is going ahead.”

