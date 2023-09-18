ModernGhana logo
Participate in limited voter registration to vote in 2024 — Baba Tauffic urges new and unregistered voters

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
18.09.2023

The Aspiring Member of Parliament for Adentan constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, affectionately called Baba Tauffic has asked all eligible Ghanaians to register in the limited voter registration exercise that began on September 12.

He stated that in order to be eligible to vote in the general election of 2024, all people who have reached the age of 18, adults who have not yet registered, adults who have lost their ID cards, and those who want to transfer their votes, should take the necessary steps.

According to him, the obligation to register with the Electoral Commission (EC) is the first step in exercising one’s right to vote.

“I urge citizens especially people in Adentan Constituency who have just turned 18 years old or adults of voting age who have not yet registered to take advantage of the registration exercise, which started on September 12, across all EC district offices and register,” he said

The Electoral Commission is conducting a limited voter registration exercise in its 268 district offices, with a goal of registering 1,350,000 new voters by October 2, 2023.

