Work on municipal office block for the labor department to commence soon in Atebubu

By Daniel Oduro-Stewart || Contributor
Regional News Hon. Edward Owusu right presenting the building plan to the contractor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Hon. Edward Owusu (right) presenting the building plan to the contractor

Work on a single storey office block for the Labour Department in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality will commence soon in Atebubu.

This came up at a site possession ceremony in Atebubu, where the Atebubu-Amantin municipal Chief Executive Hon. Edward Owusu handed over a copy of the building plan to the contractor.

The project which is to be completed in six months will be undertaken by Otensco Construction Company.

Hon. Edward Owusu expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Employment and Labor Relations Hon. Ignatius Bafour Awuah for his role in ensuring that the municipality benefits from the project and urged the contractor to prepare to work around the clock to ensure that timelines are met.

A formal sod-cutting ceremony for the project is expected to take place soon.

