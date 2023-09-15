ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.09.2023 Crime & Punishment

Two robbery suspects arrested at Tweapease Police checkpoint

Two robbery suspects arrested at Tweapease Police checkpoint
15.09.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of two robbery suspects at Tweapease in the Ashanti Region.

In a press release issued on Thursday night, it said the two were arrested at the Tweapease Police checkpoint when they attempted to escape from the Police during a routine stop-and-search operation.

The suspects are Adams Kwame and Abubakari Sharif.

“The Police have arrested two suspects, Adams Kwame and Abubakari Sharif, for preparation to commit robbery.

“The suspects, together with two others, currently on the run, were today 14th September 2023, arrested at the Tweapease Police checkpoint when they attempted to escape from the Police during a routine stop-and-search operation,” parts of the Police press release said.

During the search, the Police retrieved a pump-action gun, two live BB cartridges, two machetes, and a catapult from the suspects.

According to the Police release, preliminary investigations have established that the suspects had in their possession the exhibit items in their quest to commit robbery.

The suspects are currently in Police custody and will be put before court while efforts are underway to get the remaining two, who are currently on the run, also arrested.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

TV3, Onua TV, Starr FM, Daily Graphic, others named in Fourth Estate's expos TV3, Onua TV, Starr FM, Daily Graphic, others named in Fourth Estate's exposé

2 hours ago

Two robbery suspects arrested at Tweapease Police checkpoint Two robbery suspects arrested at Tweapease Police checkpoint

2 hours ago

Personal and family issues caused myextended absence from Parliament –AdwoaSafo Personal and family issues caused my extended absence from Parliament – Adwoa Sa...

2 hours ago

56-year-old driver fined GH6,000 for possession of narcotic drug 56-year-old driver fined GH₵6,000 for possession of narcotic drug 

2 hours ago

Three grabbed for selling already registered SIM cards using strangers Ghana cards at Circle Three grabbed for selling already registered SIM cards using ‘strangers’ Ghana c...

2 hours ago

Police hunts Moroccan fraudster Jamal Obaidy Police hunts Moroccan fraudster Jamal Obaidy

2 hours ago

Leaked tape probe: Security analyst applauds IGP for choosing public hearing Leaked tape probe: Security analyst applauds IGP for choosing public hearing

7 hours ago

Kasoa: GWCL arrests Nigerian meter thief in Nyanyano Kasoa: GWCL arrests Nigerian meter thief in Nyanyano

7 hours ago

Trade Ministry suspends Portland cement from constructing new factories Trade Ministry suspends Portland cement from constructing new factories

Just in....
body-container-line