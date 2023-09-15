Two robbery suspects arrested at Tweapease Police checkpoint

15.09.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of two robbery suspects at Tweapease in the Ashanti Region.

In a press release issued on Thursday night, it said the two were arrested at the Tweapease Police checkpoint when they attempted to escape from the Police during a routine stop-and-search operation.

The suspects are Adams Kwame and Abubakari Sharif.

“The Police have arrested two suspects, Adams Kwame and Abubakari Sharif, for preparation to commit robbery.

“The suspects, together with two others, currently on the run, were today 14th September 2023, arrested at the Tweapease Police checkpoint when they attempted to escape from the Police during a routine stop-and-search operation,” parts of the Police press release said.

During the search, the Police retrieved a pump-action gun, two live BB cartridges, two machetes, and a catapult from the suspects.

According to the Police release, preliminary investigations have established that the suspects had in their possession the exhibit items in their quest to commit robbery.

The suspects are currently in Police custody and will be put before court while efforts are underway to get the remaining two, who are currently on the run, also arrested.