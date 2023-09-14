ModernGhana logo
Kasoa: GWCL arrests Nigerian meter thief in Nyanyano

The Accra West Region of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has arrested a Nigerian national, Marvis Godwin, for stealing a customer’s water meter in Nyanyano.

The incident occurred at dawn on Thursday, September 14, 2023, and is one of the numerous cases of meter thievery that GWCL faces throughout the country.

“In March this year, we reported in the media the alarming rate at which some members of the public were stealing water meters and water connection materials in our Dansoman, Nyanyano, and Kasoa operational areas,” GWCL said in a statement.

“The incidence went down drastically following the wide media attention it received, but it has risen its ugly head again. We have started recording cases of meter theft again and this time, we will not let the thieves go untouched.”

Godwin is currently in police custody at the Kasoa Police Station and will be arraigned before the court on Friday, September 15, 2023.

GWCL is urging customers and the public to be on the lookout for perpetrators of these “dastardly acts” and to report them to the company or the police.

-Citi Newsroom

