Ofori-Atta appears to be a Yale Student who learned nothing in school – Isaac Adongo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolga Central, Isaac Adongo has lambasted the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta for defending Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Ernest Addison.

The Finance Minister in an Article titled; ‘Standing Strong With The Bank of Ghana’ has jumped to the defense of the Central Bank Governor on the building of a new head office in the midst of the country’s economic crisis.

In his Article, Ken Ofori-Atta also defended Dr. Addison on the GHS60 billion losses incurred by the Central Bank.

He said the BoG Governor should not be punished by Ghanaians for helping government to look out for the greater good of the public.

“In fact, as some critics of the Central Bank in our country do observe, the primary objective of a central bank is not to make a profit but to be managed as a financially sustainable institution.

“The call for us, as citizens, is not to be seen as punishing the Bank of Ghana for pitching up to support the greater public good,” Ken Ofori-Atta said in his Article.

He also said BoG just like all Central Banks accross the world do not exist to make profit.

Speaking to Citi News on the Article, Isaac Adongo said he is surprised and disappointed in the Finance Minister for mounting such a defense for the BoG Governor.

He said the arguments made by the Finance Minister are unfounded, adding that it appears Ken Ofori-Atta learned nothing when he went to Yale University in the US.

“I’m surprised at these so-called Yale Students who basically appear to learn nothing in school….So across the globe Central Banks are set up to dissipate public funds? Is that how they do? If there are laws governing Central Banks they should ignore the laws and operate as they want and dissipate public funds. How can you talk about sustainability when an institution has just lost GHS70 billion of the reserve money of Ghana?

“I’m disappointed in Ken Ofori-Atta. This level of reasoning is the reason we are where we are,” Isaac Adongo said.

The Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament further argued that if this is what people go to Yale University to study then he would prefer to attend Tamale Secondary School in his next life.

“If this is what they learn in Yale and Harvard, and I believe they learn better things than that then in my next life, I will still go to Tamale Secondary School,” the Bolga Central MP shared.