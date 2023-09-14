We have sunk so deep that a 100% debt exchange program wouldn’t solve our problem – Prof. Gatsi

Prof. John Gatsi

14.09.2023

Dean of the Cape Coast University Business School, Professor John Gatsi has shared his view on the decision by government to reopen the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

According to him, the country’s problems are so dire to the extent that even if there is full participation in the programme, Ghana's woes won't end.

Speaking in an interview with Starr FM, Prof. John Gatsi said the concern about the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme is whether government has been truthful to the Ghanaian people on the fiscal situation of the country.

“It is not about how the DDEP was carried out, it is about whether the government has told us the complete fact, full fact on the fiscal situation of the country.

“If you have a 100 percent successful exchange program it will still not resolve the problem of the country. Because we have sunk so deep that a 100 percent debt exchange program wouldn’t work,” Prof. John Gatsi argued.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme is being reopened to grant the opportunity to bondholders who were unable to participate in the previous programme.

Already, the Individual Bondholders have served notice that they want nothing to do with the programme.