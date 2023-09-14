ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.09.2023 Headlines

We have sunk so deep that a 100% debt exchange program wouldn’t solve our problem – Prof. Gatsi

Prof. John GatsiProf. John Gatsi
14.09.2023 LISTEN

Dean of the Cape Coast University Business School, Professor John Gatsi has shared his view on the decision by government to reopen the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

According to him, the country’s problems are so dire to the extent that even if there is full participation in the programme, Ghana's woes won't end.

Speaking in an interview with Starr FM, Prof. John Gatsi said the concern about the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme is whether government has been truthful to the Ghanaian people on the fiscal situation of the country.

“It is not about how the DDEP was carried out, it is about whether the government has told us the complete fact, full fact on the fiscal situation of the country.

“If you have a 100 percent successful exchange program it will still not resolve the problem of the country. Because we have sunk so deep that a 100 percent debt exchange program wouldn’t work,” Prof. John Gatsi argued.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme is being reopened to grant the opportunity to bondholders who were unable to participate in the previous programme.

Already, the Individual Bondholders have served notice that they want nothing to do with the programme.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Prof. John Gatsi We have sunk so deep that a 100% debt exchange program wouldn’t solve our proble...

1 hour ago

Ministry places three-year moratorium on new entrants to artisanal fishing Ministry places three-year moratorium on new entrants to artisanal fishing  

1 hour ago

Trade Ministry suspend permits for construction of new factories for manufacturing portland cement Trade Ministry suspend permits for construction of new factories for manufacturi...

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer race not make-or-break – Dr. Akoto NPP flagbearer race not make-or-break – Dr. Akoto

1 hour ago

Road safety automation: Drivers to lose licence for speeding and jumping red-light Road safety automation: Drivers to lose licence for speeding and jumping red-lig...

1 hour ago

Autopsy of deceased who died in Police custody at Ho shows unnatural death Autopsy of deceased who died in Police custody at Ho shows unnatural death

1 hour ago

We want clarity in relationship between Apex and rural banks – Mr Okine to Bank of Ghana We want clarity in relationship between Apex and rural banks – Mr Okine to Bank ...

1 hour ago

Ken Agyapongs campaign team predicts 70 win in NPP flagbearer race Ken Agyapong’s campaign team predicts 70% win in NPP flagbearer race

5 hours ago

Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya 'My misconduct wasn’t deliberate; a lot was going on in my life; please don’t pa...

7 hours ago

Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu Voter Registration: If the EC wants war we will give them war – Madina MP

Just in....
body-container-line