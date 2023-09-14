Use decent language in politics – Queen Mothers urge politicians, populace

The Queen Mothers' Foundation, a non-profit organization Organization consisting of Queen Mothers in Ghana, has entreated politicians to adopt the use of decent language in their interactions with the populace through various channels of communication in order to promote peace before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

According to the group, the increasing use of intemperate language on media platforms such as social media, radio stations, and television by some leaders is a threat to the democracy Ghana has enjoyed over the years.

Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu, the president of the Queen Mothers' Foundation at a press conference in Accra said the use of decent language in politics is essential to harmonious living among Ghanaians.

She added that it is a collective responsibility for all to promote and protect the dignity of all people irrespective of social status, political persuasion, gender or religion.

She said the press conference is to commence a series of advocacy activities the foundation will be embarking on to promote decency and civilism in the use of words on various platforms.

"From now to the 2024 general elections, we know the political temperature will be high and may give rise to some of these unacceptable languages and behavior. As concerned mothers and custodians of cultural and traditional values, we intend to meet with the National Media Commission, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association, National Media Commission, National Peace Council, National Commission on Civil Education, Media Foundation for West Africa, among other International development agencies in Ghana," she said.

Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu assured Ghanaians that the Queen Mothers' Foundation will be an active and consistent moderating voice.

"We will encourage, praise, and commend decent and good conduct in the same way that we will condemn, discourage, and recommend for sanction erring persons, groups, political parties, etc," she noted.

Naa Badu Adiagba I of Abelenkpe and Dzorwulu pleaded with other Kings and Queens not to actively engage in politics.

"We are entitled to advise anybody but let us not reveal our party colors for everyone to see that we belong to party A or party B and we like party A and dislike B. Rather, let us receive everyone with love and advise them so we can all live in peace," she said.