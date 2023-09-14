Accra: 2nd edition of Ghana Energy Exhibition begins from October 11-13

In order to have access to innovative and trending machinery in the energy sector, and interact with manufacturers, Accra is set to host the largest exhibition of power, electrical, and energy products and technology opportunities.

The expo organized by BIG4SURE Events FZCO under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy Ghana, with the support of the Ministry of Trade and Industry Ghana, is slated from 11-13 October 2023 at the Accra International Conference Center.

The Deputy Director of Energy Ing. Sulemana Abubakari at the Ministry indicated that the energy sector is one of the most significant sectors supporting the growth and sustainability of the Ghanaian economy and industries and also contributing significantly towards the income of the country by way of electricity exports.

He added that the expo will provide the platform to engage the stakeholders within the energy sector, hence the need for Ghanaians within the sector to attend the expo.

Thomas James, Executive Director for Power and Energy Exhibition underscored that the fair will bring together manufacturers, exporters, wholesalers, dealers, and distributors of power electrical energy equipment, gadgets, and products, including transformers, wires, solar panels, batteries, inverters, generators, to everything in the electrical industry.

The event is expected to host close to 100 exhibitors in the expo from India, China, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE, France, the UK, Ghana, and other countries, and 4000+ visitors from Ghana and West Africa.

The president of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) Dr Joseph Obeng mentioned that the exhibition is a good initiative for traders in all aspects of energy, especially in this era of AfCFTA.

According to him, traditional power sources are providing ways to new advancement, especially with the wind industry, and solar industry. "We traders have every opportunity to know what the modern trends are so that we can also divert and serve the nation on the right note," the GUTA president explained.

He added, "It is important that we all patronage the upcoming fair to make it a source so that we can also better our businesses. Again would help the nation to achieve its power potential.

"Recently, the government has been talking about import substitution m. We are thinking that very soon most of the products that are imported are going to be substituted by local production, which means we have to start taking advantage of fairs to meet up with the manufacturers where we can partner with them to achieve this goal.

"It is very important this is how the directions should be to talk through where we can migrate from trading to manufacturers."

He entreats Ghanaians within the sector to attend the expo.

The President of Ghana Electrical Contractors Association, Awal Sakib Mohammed noted, "From the first edition we realized that it is a fair that could help us because access to information in the energy sector is not easy to come by unless we travel abroad for a conference before we can have access to trending technology in the sector. We are in the new era of technology and we must adapt to buying and using energy-efficient equipment to save money and power."

The exhibition is expected to address the power and energy supply demand and issues in the country so that the robust power sector in the country can be built and developed. This goes hand in hand with the vision of the Government of Ghana to have a strong industrial support infrastructure for export and job creation.