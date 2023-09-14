The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a major shake-up that saw the transfer of key personnel with the Western Regional Director, Dr. George Diawuo, being among those affected.

The reshuffle was officially confirmed during a panel discussion on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show by the Executive Director of EPA, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, who stated, "Indeed there have been changes."

Dr. Kokofu emphasized that the reshuffle was not a hasty decision but rather a necessary step for the EPA to enhance its operational efficiency.

He stated, "Transfer has been on the burner for some time now. When I took office, people who had worked for 10 to 20 years were still in the position of acting directors, which is against the labor law and conditions of service."

Elaborating on the rationale behind the changes, Dr. Kokofu explained, "We had an arrangement, and some were interviewed with 20 passing the interview. Because of that, we had to make changes and reassign. Apart from that, when one stays in the same position for over 10 years, productivity is low."

In a statement released by the EPA, it revealed that the Central Regional Director, Shan Fiagome, is set to take over the responsibilities previously held by Dr. George Diawuo.

This move is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the region's environmental management efforts, according to the EPA boss.

Additionally, the Ashanti Regional Director, Samuel Oteng, will be relocating to Accra West in Amasaman.

To fill his position in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Jackson Adiyie, hailing from Ahafo, will be assuming the role.

Meanwhile, Omanhene Kwaku Boateng, currently overseeing the Ada area, is scheduled to move to the Central Region, bringing his expertise to tackle environmental challenges.

The reshuffle also affected other regional offices, as Mrs. Sally Biney, the Accra West Director in Amasaman, will be transferred to Accra East in Tema. Simultaneously, Irene Opoku, the current Accra East Director, will assume the role of head of operations at the EPA's head office.