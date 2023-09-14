'My misconduct wasn’t deliberate; a lot was going on in my life; please don’t pay evil with evil and forgive me' – Adwoa Sarfo apologizes [VIDEO]

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Sarfo has explained what led to her to abandon her constituents and parliamentary duties without permission or proper explanation.

The former Minister for Gender and Social Protection vacated her post to the United States under the guise of taking care of her sick son since December 2021.

Efforts to get her back to her post proved futile, accounting for a heightened call for the public to get her removed from her ministerial role, a call which compelled the President to dismiss her.

And attempts to get her out of Parliament by her own party over her frequent absenteeism did not work.

After a while, the MP has now apologized to her party, President Akufo-Addo, constituents and the entire Ghanaians.

She said: “I would like to use this opportunity to apologize to everyone, my party the New Patriotic Party (NPP), most especially President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare, Majority Leader of Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and my colleague Members of Parliament for my past misconduct. I would like to say it wasn’t deliberate. I didn’t deliberately plan to disrespect you just that a lot was happening in my life at that moment."

She continued: "Once again, let me use this opportunity to apologize to NPP’s Greater Accra Regional executives, my constituency chairman and executives and constituents. Please forgive me because to err is human and to forgive is divine. We don’t pay evil with evil.”