ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Only NPP will invite you when you mention showdown’ – Ken Agyapong

Headlines Only NPP will invite you when you mention showdown – Ken Agyapong
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has defended his recent “showdown” comments he made during the party’s super delegates conference.

Mr Agyapong was accused of threatening President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a viral video during the party’s special delegates conference.

However, speaking for the first time on the matter, Mr Agyapong said his “showdown” comment was misunderstood.

“Showdown simply means I am going to prove to you that I will beat you during the elections,” he said, adding “I mean, it is only the NPP that will call you to the disciplinary committee when you say showdown.

“Will the vice president also be invited to face the disciplinary committee when he jokingly said he will give [John Dramani] Mahama a showdown?”

Mr Agyapong’s comments were met with mixed reactions. Some people have accused him of being disrespectful to the party’s leadership, while others have defended his right to free speech.

The NPP’s disciplinary committee subsequently invited him to explain his utterances.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

You've participated in more presidential elections than Mahama yet you are first to tease—Kwesi Pratt chides Akufo-Addo You've participated in more presidential elections than Mahama yet you are first...

2 hours ago

New cocoa price increment has shattered Mahamas presidential ambitions – Presidential Staffer New cocoa price increment has shattered Mahama’s presidential ambitions – Presid...

2 hours ago

Ken Agyapong is the originator of showdown; Bawumia is a copycat—Campaign Manager Ken Agyapong is the originator of ‘showdown’; Bawumia is a copycat—Campaign Mana...

3 hours ago

I'm the beacon of hope for NPP—Afryie Akoto I'm the beacon of hope for NPP—Afryie Akoto

3 hours ago

Heart, mind and nerves must be in good connection to have a proper erection – Urologist Heart, mind and nerves must be in good connection to have a proper erection – Ur...

3 hours ago

ECs irresponsible, unconscionable decision confirms our view that theyre determined to rig elections through voter suppression —Asiedu Nketia EC’s irresponsible, unconscionable decision confirms our view that they’re deter...

3 hours ago

Build a befitting economy first before a befitting head office – Ablakwa to BoG Build a befitting economy first before a befitting head office – Ablakwa to BoG

3 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta We must support BoG to modernise its operations, have a befitting office space –...

3 hours ago

Tamale Central MP, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed Plot against IGP: I nearly shed tears when Dampare appeared before the committee...

3 hours ago

Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu Voter Registration: If the EC wants war we will give them war – Madina MP

Just in....
body-container-line