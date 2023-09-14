‘Only NPP will invite you when you mention showdown’ – Ken Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has defended his recent “showdown” comments he made during the party’s super delegates conference.

Mr Agyapong was accused of threatening President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a viral video during the party’s special delegates conference.

However, speaking for the first time on the matter, Mr Agyapong said his “showdown” comment was misunderstood.

“Showdown simply means I am going to prove to you that I will beat you during the elections,” he said, adding “I mean, it is only the NPP that will call you to the disciplinary committee when you say showdown.

“Will the vice president also be invited to face the disciplinary committee when he jokingly said he will give [John Dramani] Mahama a showdown?”

Mr Agyapong’s comments were met with mixed reactions. Some people have accused him of being disrespectful to the party’s leadership, while others have defended his right to free speech.

The NPP’s disciplinary committee subsequently invited him to explain his utterances.

-Citi Newsroom