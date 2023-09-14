C/R: Security man of galamsey site drowns in destroyed River Pra

There has been a drowning incident on River Pra at Twifo Praso in the Twifu Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

A security man of an illegal mining (galamsey) site has drowned in the destroyed River Pra.

The incident happened when the deceased identified as Kobina Akuamoah popularly known as Kotoose was with some illegal miners in a canoe heading to the Twifo Praso township to buy food.

The canoe is said to have hit a boulder in the river, causing them to fall into the water.

Five of the people in the canoe managed to swim to the riverbank but the security man could not do the same.

Reports gathered from sources indicate that he died due to his inability to swim.

Although a search and rescue was conducted after the canoe accident on Wednesday, September 13, the body of the deceased could not be retrieved after hours.

The case has since been reported to Twifu Praso Police Station with additional efforts being made to retrieve the body from the river.