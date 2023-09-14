I’m not backing down; I’ll go all out to win power for Ghanaians – Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has described himself as the hope of Ghana.

According to him, he is the man to change the fortunes of the country and the people to bring development and prosperity.

Speaking to the media at his office in Accra on Wednesday, September 13, he assured Ghanaians that he would not withdraw from the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said he is determined to push to win the upcoming primaries of the party as a step towards becoming the next president of the country.

“I am more energized than ever before to bear the flag of the NPP and go on to win power for the party. If you look at all the candidates contesting the NPP flagbearer position, who has a better message than mine? My vision for the NPP and that for Ghana inspires hope, and that is why hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians are urging me to go all out and fight until I win power for them. I can’t disappoint them,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said.

The former Agric Minister added, “I am Ghana’s hope. I have already laid out the broader picture of my vision. As the campaign progresses, a lot of Ghanaians have assured me of their support, and I ain’t backing down.”

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is one of the four aspirants set to battle for the flagbearer role of the ruling NPP on November 4.

At the end of balloting on Wednesday, he picked number 3.