Government needs to do more for cocoa farmers; Ghana’s cocoa processing is non-existent—Nana Yaa Jyantuah

Nana Yaa Jantuah, the General Secretary of the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP), has urged the government to take more steps to process Ghana's cocoa rather than simply leaving it in its raw form.

According to the CPP General Secretary, there is a significant demand for cocoa among first-world nations.

She said in an interview on TV3 that “Government need to do more for the product itself because we have cocoa processing company, we have the produce buying company, cocoa processing company is just existing on the skeleton.”

“Meanwhile the demand for the cocoa is actually high but they cannot even supply it. They have very good medical benefits but they are not even marketing them properly within yet alone outside there. Why don’t we create the value here so we export, when you add value to it, you get more money than just living the product in its raw states,” Nana Yaa Jantuah stated.

The government has announced a new cocoa price at the opening of the 2023/2024 cocoa season.

A bag of cocoa has moved from GH¢800.00 to GH¢1,308.00.

The new price moved the price per tonne from GH¢ 12,800.00 to GH¢ 20,943.00.

This represents a 63.5 percent increment from the previous one.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced this at Tepa on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

He said the new price was the highest in the sub-region in the last 15 years and was meant to improve the livelihoods of the farmers.