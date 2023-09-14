Joseph Aidoo has collapsed COCOBOD, production falls to 15-year low with ¢2.4bn 2022 loss — Minority

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo must go for mismanaging the state-owned cocoa company, the minority caucus is demanding.

The minority has accused Mr Aidoo of worsening the plight of cocoa farmers, too, and, thus, his continued stay in office is untenable.

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson told journalists in the Ashanti Region that a 68 per cent increase in tye producer price, the sector is crumbling.

"Clearly, something is amiss at COCOBOD because we are seeing the production of cocoa coming down to the lowest in the last fifteen years and we have also seen them recording massive losses since 2017", he said.

"Last year, according to their own audit report, we declared a loss of GH¢2.4 billion in one year and, so, I don’t see why the CEO should be in office despite these happenings.", Dr Forson noted.

In the minority's view, Mr Aidoo is incompetent to be at the helm of affairs.

—Classfmonline