Ghana Highways Authority pulls down traffic-causing 'white elephant' toolbooths on Tema Motorway

Tha Ghana Highways Authority is pulling down dangerous tollbooths on the Tema Motorway to enable free flow of traffic.

The booths have been abandoned for the past two years since the government scrapped the collection of road tolls.

Despite not being used, they jam traffic on the stretch.

On Thursday, 14 September 2023, officials of the Ghana Highways Authority were seen supervising the demolition exercise billed to cost the taxpayer GHS1 million.

Heavyduty vehicles are downing the structures at either end of the Accra-Tema highway.

As part of the project, solar lighting systems would also be installed to enhance safety and security on the stretch.

