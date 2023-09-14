ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Highways Authority pulls down traffic-causing 'white elephant' toolbooths on Tema Motorway

Social News Ghana Highways Authority pulls down traffic-causing 'white elephant' toolbooths on Tema Motorway
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Tha Ghana Highways Authority is pulling down dangerous tollbooths on the Tema Motorway to enable free flow of traffic.

The booths have been abandoned for the past two years since the government scrapped the collection of road tolls.

Despite not being used, they jam traffic on the stretch.

On Thursday, 14 September 2023, officials of the Ghana Highways Authority were seen supervising the demolition exercise billed to cost the taxpayer GHS1 million.

Heavyduty vehicles are downing the structures at either end of the Accra-Tema highway.

As part of the project, solar lighting systems would also be installed to enhance safety and security on the stretch.

—Classfmonline

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

You've participated in more presidential elections than Mahama yet you are first to tease—Kwesi Pratt chides Akufo-Addo You've participated in more presidential elections than Mahama yet you are first...

27 minutes ago

New cocoa price increment has shattered Mahamas presidential ambitions – Presidential Staffer New cocoa price increment has shattered Mahama’s presidential ambitions – Presid...

30 minutes ago

Ken Agyapong is the originator of showdown; Bawumia is a copycat—Campaign Manager Ken Agyapong is the originator of ‘showdown’; Bawumia is a copycat—Campaign Mana...

36 minutes ago

I'm the beacon of hope for NPP—Afryie Akoto I'm the beacon of hope for NPP—Afryie Akoto

38 minutes ago

Heart, mind and nerves must be in good connection to have a proper erection – Urologist Heart, mind and nerves must be in good connection to have a proper erection – Ur...

40 minutes ago

ECs irresponsible, unconscionable decision confirms our view that theyre determined to rig elections through voter suppression —Asiedu Nketia EC’s irresponsible, unconscionable decision confirms our view that they’re deter...

58 minutes ago

Build a befitting economy first before a befitting head office – Ablakwa to BoG Build a befitting economy first before a befitting head office – Ablakwa to BoG

58 minutes ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta We must support BoG to modernise its operations, have a befitting office space –...

58 minutes ago

Tamale Central MP, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed Plot against IGP: I nearly shed tears when Dampare appeared before the committee...

58 minutes ago

Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu Voter Registration: If the EC wants war we will give them war – Madina MP

Just in....
body-container-line