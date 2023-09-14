ModernGhana logo
End the police gossip; inflation and lending rate issues more important – Franklin Cudjoe to Atta Akyea

14.09.2023 LISTEN

Founding President and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has indicated that the Parliamentary Committee probing the plot to remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampare the Inspector General of Police should not entertain the tantrums.

According to him, the Chairman of the Committee, Atta Akyea must stand his ground and end all gossip being shared during the committee’s hearing of the leaked audio tape.

He said other matters such as the country's high inflation and lending rate are the issues that deserve national attention.

“Inflation now 40.1%, still higher than 98% of African economies. Lending rates at still at their murderous rates & taxes have damaged entrepreneurship. These matter more than Police gossip, which Atta Akyea must end Now,” Franklin Cudjoe said in a post on Facebook.

The Parliamentary Committee has in the last couple of weeks engaged various persons in the leaked audio tape plotting to remove the IGP to help the NPP to break the 8.

Following an in-camera hearing on Wednesday, September 13, Committee Chairman Atta Akyea said he suspects the audio take is doctored following the discovery of a new audio tape.

The committee is set to assess information gathered from the various sittings and will submit a report to Parliament when the house resumes sitting.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

