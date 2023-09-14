11th Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination begins today

The 11th edition of the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) organized by the National Teaching Council (NTC) begins today, September 13 to 15, 2023.

The examination plays a crucial role in ensuring that prospective teachers acquire a professional license and qualification to teach.

The three days’ examinations will be taken by 20,181 candidates at 52 centres nationwide.

In all, 10,733 males and 9,448 females will be writing the examination. A total of 14,438 of the candidates are products from the 46 public colleges of education in the country while the remaining 9,448 are from various universities.

The Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), used as one of the examination centres in the Ashanti Region, has the highest number of candidates, recording 1,501, while the Tumu College of Education centre in the Upper West Region, has the least, with 58 candidates.

The candidates are expected to write a “General Professional Knowledge Paper” today, while “Grade-level Specialism Pedagogy” will be written tomorrow.

The candidates will write “Multiple Subjects Content/Single Subject Specialism on Friday."