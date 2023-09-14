ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

11th Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination begins today

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || Contributor
Education 11th Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination begins today
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The 11th edition of the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) organized by the National Teaching Council (NTC) begins today, September 13 to 15, 2023.

The examination plays a crucial role in ensuring that prospective teachers acquire a professional license and qualification to teach.

The three days’ examinations will be taken by 20,181 candidates at 52 centres nationwide.

In all, 10,733 males and 9,448 females will be writing the examination. A total of 14,438 of the candidates are products from the 46 public colleges of education in the country while the remaining 9,448 are from various universities.

The Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), used as one of the examination centres in the Ashanti Region, has the highest number of candidates, recording 1,501, while the Tumu College of Education centre in the Upper West Region, has the least, with 58 candidates.

The candidates are expected to write a “General Professional Knowledge Paper” today, while “Grade-level Specialism Pedagogy” will be written tomorrow.

The candidates will write “Multiple Subjects Content/Single Subject Specialism on Friday."

Top Stories

36 minutes ago

Joseph Aidoo has collapsed COCOBOD, production falls to 15-year low with 2.4bn 2022 loss — Minority Joseph Aidoo has collapsed COCOBOD, production falls to 15-year low with ¢2.4bn ...

36 minutes ago

Limited Voter registration exercise: NDC accuses Nitiwul of enticing voters with money Limited Voter registration exercise: NDC accuses Nitiwul of enticing voters with...

36 minutes ago

Forestry Commission impounds 21 vehicles transporting illegal lumber in Bono Region Forestry Commission impounds 21 vehicles transporting illegal lumber in Bono Reg...

36 minutes ago

Anto-Abosso quarry explosion: Western Regional EPA boss transferred Anto-Abosso quarry explosion: Western Regional EPA boss transferred

36 minutes ago

Effutu: 405 people test positive for Hepatitis B virus, but I can't sit and watch this destroy my people; I will fight it — Afenyo-Markin Effutu: 405 people test positive for Hepatitis B virus, but I can't sit and watc...

36 minutes ago

Minority demands resignation of COCOBOD boss over mismanagement Minority demands resignation of COCOBOD boss over mismanagement

36 minutes ago

NPP race: Ken Agyapong will give Bawumia a showdown – Kwame Owusu NPP race: Ken Agyapong will give Bawumia a ‘showdown’ – Kwame Owusu

2 hours ago

End the police gossip; inflation and lending rate issues more important – Franklin Cudjoe to Atta Akyea End the police gossip; inflation and lending rate issues more important – Frankl...

2 hours ago

NDCs claim that govt has shortchanged cocoa farmers false, mischievous — NPP NDCs claim that gov’t has shortchanged cocoa farmers false, mischievous — NPP

2 hours ago

I've been ordained by God to lead NPP, it's clear —Kennedy Agyapong I've been ordained by God to lead NPP, it's clear —Kennedy Agyapong

Just in....
body-container-line