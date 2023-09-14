ModernGhana logo
GSA urges cattle traders to use Ghana Trade Corridors E-Platform

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || contributor
The Ghana Shippers' Authority (GSA) has urged cattle traders in the Northern Region to utilize the Ghana Trade Corridors E-Platform when transporting goods to the southern part of the country.

This forms part of efforts by the Authority to mitigate the incidence of harassment cattle traders from the northern regions experience at the hands of personnel of the Ghana Police Service while plying their trade.

Officers of the Tamale Branch of the GSA who randomly patrolled the roads to inquire about the reasons for stopping and delaying transit trucks have in most cases facilitated the prompt resolution of issues and enabled the speedy release of the trucks.

An officer of the Tamale Branch of the GSA, Mr Abdul-Karim Muhsin, in an interaction with the traders in the Northern Region, admonished cattle traders to use the e-platform's contact number (0547383875) in situations where they encounter difficulties with the Police.

He said the E-platform facilitates the monitoring of non-tariff barriers and aids the speedy resolution of complaints from traders and truck drivers.

“It also allows shippers, agents, hauliers and other corridor operators to report difficulties in real-time by calling a designated number, as well as seek clarification on other operational matters,” he stated.

Mr Abdul-Karim Muhsin assured the cattle traders that the Ghana Shippers' Authority is actively exploring alternative interventions to reduce instances of Police harassment, stressing that the details of these initiatives would be made public in due course.

