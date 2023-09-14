ANLCA boss eulogies Elochukwu on his birthday

The Chairman/ CEO of Nestelo Nigeria Limited, Chief Sir Ernest Elochukwu former national President and now BoT member of ANLCA has been eulogized on his birthday.

The commendation came on the heels of his birthday celebration organized by members of ANLCA Tuesday in Port Harcourt the Rivers State capital.

Speaking to our correspondent, on the sideline of the event, the National President, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Mr. Emenike Nwokeoji stated that it was good to celebrate life.

According to him, so many things are happening and many people are dropping dead every day.

He admonished that members should endeavour to celebrate life anytime the opportunity called.

Emenike who regretted the state of Nigerian economy and the condition the masses find themselves in today said that even the government is scavenging and the politicians are not after the welfare of the masses.

The national president, who also used the occasion to solicit for more support and collaboration among ANLCA members, advised members and his media team to desist from statements or actions that would divide the Association.

Emenike said "elections have come and gone, we thank God for everything. One person must win. Avoid any statement or release that will continue to divide us, we are one. Avoid any celebration that could be seen to ridicule any group, we are one."

Speaking further, he said Chief Elochukwu has contributed immensely to the growth and success of the Freight Forwarding business in Nigeria and mentored many.

He then prayed to God to grant him good health and more successful years ahead even as he promised to be open to constructive advice to enable him perform his duty and take ANLCA to a greater height.

Responding, Chief Ernest Elochukwu thanked the organizers of the event which he described as a big surprise to him.

He said the event was another opportunity to bring the Eastern Zone of ANLCA together and enjoined them to work together to build a formidable association again.

He said for the Association to move forward members should think of what is advisable and practicable.

The Chairman of the organizing committee of the event, Chief Ijere Ibiam Eleanya said that what prompted him to start gathering people to celebrate Chief Elochukwu was as a result of his stellar performance and contribution to the growth and development of the clearing and forwarding business.

He described Chief Elochukwu as a man who had worked so hard and needed to be appreciated and celebrated.

Continuing, he said "We came out this morning and he never told anybody that today is his birthday but when we saw it,on the platform we decided to put up this event to celebrate him.

"He is a peacemaker whom people most of the time misconstrued, a big fish in the industry who has mentored a lot of our members.

"We wish him more years as we still need his advice."

On the new ANLCA EXCO, he said everybody should come together and work even as he insisted "no winner and no loser."