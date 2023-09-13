ModernGhana logo
‘Bawumia ordered interdiction of Alex Mensah and co; I’ll be tagged controversial but I don’t care’ — Abronye DC alleges

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC has accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of being behind the interdiction of the three senior police officers who are currently testifying before a parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating their alleged plot against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Abronye DC said Vice President Bawumia, who, according to Article 201 of the Constitution, serves as the Chairman of the Police Council, may have played a role in the decision to interdict the implicated officers even before the Atta-Akyea-led committee could complete its work.

He vowed to speak his mind despite what people may say about him in the party.

In an interview conducted in Twi on Oman FM on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Abronye DC said, "When you look at Articles 200 and 201 of our constitution, it states that the Vice President is the Chairman of the Police Council.

“This means that he sat in and ordered the interdiction of COP Alex Mensah. I’m only interested in this, but I know people are going to say I am controversial, but I don’t care."

The ongoing investigation had three senior police officers: COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George L. Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyabi being probed before the committee for their alleged plot to oust the IGP.

They were fingered in a leaked audio recording allegedly plotting the removal of Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and sought assistance from the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu.

The leaked audio recording sparked public outrage and prompted Parliament to refer the matter to an ad hoc committee for a thorough investigation.

However, amidst the ongoing parliamentary inquiry, the police administration announced the interdiction of the implicated officers on Thursday, September 8, 2023.

This move faced criticism from security analysts who argued that it might prejudge the work of the parliamentary committee.

Subsequently, on Friday, September 9, 2023, another statement was issued to suspend the interdiction.

Gideon Afful Amoako
