13.09.2023

Effutu: I will transform Sir Charles Beach into an international beach resort — Afenyo Markin

13.09.2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has revealed plans to put his constituency on the world tourism map.

To achieve this, he has indicated that the Sir Charles Beach at Winneba will be transformed into an international beach resort.

“We will transform the renowned Sir Charles Beach into an international beach resort. A venture that will bolster our local economy and carve Effutu on the global tourism map," Alexander Afenyo-Markin said on Tuesday, September 12.

He was speaking at the Member of Parliament’s Stakeholders Engagement Meeting held at the Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral in Winneba.

The transformation of Sir Charles Beach the lawmaker noted will be part of his initiative dubbed ‘The Effutu Dream’.

The Deputy Majority Leader noted that there have been major investments in education, security, tourism, and social well being of the people.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin has assured that there will be additional investments in health, tourism, education, and the youth to fully achieve the dream of making Effutu a better place for all to benefit.

In a call on the youth in his Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin urged them to nurture their talent and actively contribute to the Effutu economic renaissance.

“Harness your entrepreneurial favour, venture into business and innovation spheres with passion. Remember entrepreneurship means envisioning opportunities where others see struggles and craft ng solutions that elevate our society and reward you abundantly,” the MP stressed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
