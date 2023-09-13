Nurture your talent and actively contribute to the Effutu economic renaissance – Afenyo-Markin urges youth

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has admonished the youth in the constituency to get educated and use their talent for the benefit of society.

Speaking at the Member of Parliament’s Stakeholders Engagement Meeting, the Deputy Majority Leader charged the youth of Effutu to nurture their talent and actively contribute to the Constituency’s economic renaissance.

“Embrace education, refine your skills rise above challenges with the stubborn spirit of determination and excellence, and again seize opportunities within our community particularly those springing from various empowerment initiatives led by the municipal office and my office.

“Nurture your talent and actively contribute to the Effutu economic renaissance. Harness your entrepreneurial favour, venture into business and innovation spheres with passion. Remember entrepreneurship means envisioning opportunities where others see struggles and craft ng solutions that elevate our society and reward you abundantly,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.

In his address at the meeting, the MP described the youth of Effutu as the heartbeat and custodians of the Constituency.

He said the youth hold limitless potential that would guide Effutu into a golden era of prosperity.

Keen on achieving what he has always described as the Effutu Dream, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said he will continue in that journey with a resolute commitment of the needed support.

In achieving the Effutu Dream, he noted that there have been major investments in education, security, tourism, and social well being of the constituents.

In the foregoing, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has assured that there will be additional investments in health, tourism, education, and the youth to achieve his dream for the constituency.

Watch video here:

