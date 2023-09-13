Highway Authority begins demolishing abandoned tollbooths on Tema Motorway

Officials from the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), under the Ministry of Roads and Highways, have begun demolishing abandoned tollbooths on the Accra Tema Motorway.

Excavators and trucks were seen demolishing the tollbooths on the Tema Motorway, while officials supervised the operation.

Traffic flow on the motorway was being controlled on the other side of the road.

The tollbooths are being demolished because they have been obstructing traffic flow on the stretch.

The removal project is divided into two phases: Phase 1: Installation of solar street lights to enhance safety on the motorway and Phase 2: Removal of tollbooths at both ends of the motorway.

The cost of the project is estimated to exceed GHC1 million.

The GHA last week made some assessments in response to a recent accident at the tollbooths on the Accra-Tema motorway, which claimed the life of one person.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways directed the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country in November 2021.

This led to the abandonment of the tollbooths on the Tema Motorway.

-citinewsroom