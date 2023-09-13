Standard Chartered partners with United Way Ghana to commemorate International Literacy Day

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC partnered with United Way Ghana to commemorate International Literacy Day 2023 at the Kanda Cluster of Schools in Accra within the Ayawaso East Municipality.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies.”

Staff volunteers from Standard Chartered including some members of the management team engaged primary school pupils of the schools in literacy activities including group and individual reading, spelling competitions and literacy games, with the objective of improving the literacy skills of the young learners. A book drive was also organized to increase access to age-appropriate books for learners to enhance their reading proficiency skills. The Junior High School students were also engaged in coaching and mentoring sessions on topics such as peer influence, time management, and goal setting to enable them to develop their personal skills and values as well as set personal goals.

Asiedua Addae, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, reiterated the power of education and literacy to empower young minds and ultimately change destinies and communities. “The Reading Club Project is part of the bank’s community engagement programmes, focusing on enhancing reading skills and fostering reading habits among young learners. This initiative enriches the lives of pupils, leaving an indelible mark on their paths toward a better, more literate future.”

“At United Way Ghana, we believe that literacy is not just about reading and writing; it’s about unlocking the doors into a brighter future. As we navigate a world in constant transition, the ability to read, learn and adapt becomes more vital than ever,” Nana Serwaa Godson-Amamoo, Governing Council of United Way Ghana said. She added that over the 20 years of United Way’s operation in Ghana, 33,000 young learners have seen improvements in their academics through complementary literacy education and access to reading books through their work with various partners such as Standard Chartered and thanked the Bank for their continued support.

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Plc in partnership with United Way Ghana has enrolled the beneficiary schools into the Reading Club Project for a year (February 2023 - December 2023). Under this project, 500 young learners have been provided with age-appropriate books and are engaged in 2-hour weekly reading and literacy activities by employee volunteers from the bank, volunteers from the community and class teachers.

This partnership forms part of the Bank and United Way Ghana’s initiatives to promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 - Quality Education. By improving reading and access to age-appropriate books for basic school children and ensuring that they have the right engagements to improve their literacy skills.