Basic schools to reopen October 3 to catch pre-COVID-19 calendar – Education Ministry

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that all basic schools nationwide will reopen on October 3, signaling the return to the pre-COVID-19 academic calendar.

In a statement released on Wednesday, September 13, signed by Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, Deputy Director-General of GES in charge of Quality and Assessment, the Service said the new date brings the calendar back “to pre-COVID-19.”

The statement informed Regional Directors of education that "the reopening date for Basic Schools (KG, Primary & Junior High Schools) across the country for First Term of 2023/2024 Academic Year is 3rd October, 2023."

Regional Directors were instructed to communicate the date to local education authorities to inform school heads, parents and guardians.

"Management wishes to convey appreciation to teaching and non-teaching staff for their support during the difficult COVID period to ensure continuity of teaching and learning,” the statement added.

