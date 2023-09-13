Leaked tape: Parliamentary committee to resume probe October 2

Parliamentary committee probing the leaked tape on the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is expected to resume sittings on Monday, October 2.

The committee, which is chaired by Samuel Atta Akyea, said it would ensure that proceedings are done at a fast pace.

“The IGP was attending to some other important matter of national interest. We asked Bugri Naabu a few questions and then we adjourned. We said because of the nature of what is happening, we want to do a thorough job and end quickly.

“The nation cannot be on this matter for too long. It has a bearing on the security of this country. The head of internal security, IGP, is part of what we are trying to interrogate, and we should end as quickly as possible.

“The lawyer of the IGP, Kwame Gyan said they needed the transcriptions, so we gave them. Proceedings have been adjourned to 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th October. There’s going to be a continuation of proceedings for five days. By this time, we would have probably concluded proceedings, and we would be able to write our report. These are the matters that ensued today,” Atta Akyea maintained.

The IGP on Tuesday, September 12, appeared before the committee, denying having any working relationship with the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu.

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah and the lawyer for the Inspector General of Police, Kwame Gyan on Wednesday morning met with the ad-hoc committee for an in-camera hearing.

Bugri Naabu was also before the committee with his lawyers for further investigations into the secret tape which revealed plans by some three senior Police Officers to get the IGP removed from office in a bid to help the NPP rig the 2024 polls.

-Citinewsroom