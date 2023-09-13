ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Restricting registration to district offices could create barriers for eligible voters – Law Society tells EC

Social News Restricting registration to district offices could create barriers for eligible voters – Law Society tells EC
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Law Society of Ghana has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to review its stance on the ongoing limited voter registration exercise across the country.

This comes in the wake of difficulties encountered during the exercise which is currently ongoing across the country, including issues with malfunctioning and non-functioning registration equipment.

In a statement issued in Accra on Wednesday, 13 September 2023, the Law Society expressed concerns about the EC's decision to confine the limited voter registration exercise exclusively to district offices.

The Society highlighted that the reported problems with registration machines posed significant challenges to the overall integrity and sanctity of the electoral process.

"We believe that a fair and inclusive electoral process is fundamental to the progress of society, and access to voter registration should be convenient and free from unnecessary obstacles," the Society noted.

It emphasised that restricting voter registration to district offices could create barriers and bottlenecks for eligible voters, especially those residing in remote or underserved areas. This limitation could potentially make it difficult or nearly impossible for said people to exercise their right to register and vote.

Meanwhile, the main National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its intent to closely monitor the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, despite the party's legal action against the Electoral Commission.

The NDC has accused the EC of making the voter registration process challenging in its strongholds.

The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, addressing a press conference indicated to ensure the process is not manipulated by the electioneering body, members of the party will monitor the exercise.

“We are ready, very ready, but we care for the poor registrants who must cater for the costs and constraints of being registered to vote. We currently have our agents and officers in all 268 district offices of the Electoral Commission countrywide and we are keenly and actively monitoring the process.

“We will ensure that the manipulation of the EC and the NPP to rig the process are defeated and defeated soundly,” Mr Nketia stated.

The limited registration exercise is which began on Tuesday, 12 September 2023, will end on Monday, 2 October 2023.

Source: classfmonline.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Restricting registration to district offices could create barriers for eligible voters – Law Society tells EC Restricting registration to district offices could create barriers for eligible ...

2 hours ago

Limited voter registration: Process slow at Ablekuma South District Limited voter registration: Process slow at Ablekuma South District

2 hours ago

Leaked rape probe: Committee goes in-camera with Bugri Naabu Leaked rape probe: Committee goes in-camera with Bugri Naabu

2 hours ago

Seven takeaways from Dampares meeting with committee probing leaked audio Seven takeaways from Dampare’s meeting with committee probing leaked audio

2 hours ago

Deputy Majority Leader and Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo Markin HepaGuard Project: Afenyo-Markin commits Ghc1million to help fight hepatitis B

3 hours ago

Plot to oust IGP: What is coming out of committees sitting makes me sick – Kwesi Pratt Plot to oust IGP: What is coming out of committee’s sitting makes me sick – Kwes...

3 hours ago

NDC Youth Wing calls for arrest of NPP Youth Organiser NDC Youth Wing calls for arrest of NPP Youth Organiser

3 hours ago

National Security Minister meets leaked tape committee in-camera National Security Minister meets ‘leaked tape’ committee in-camera

3 hours ago

Corruption: Akufo-Addos best performance NDCs worst performance – Asiedu Nketia Corruption: Akufo-Addo’s best performance NDC’s worst performance – Asiedu Nketi...

5 hours ago

Security expert and peace activist Emmanuel Bombande Leaked IGP tape: Bi-partisan nature of ad-hoc committee admirable – Emmanuel Bom...

Just in....
body-container-line